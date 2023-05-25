Halton expands manufacturing facility in Kentucky, with $7.4M investment Creating 60 full-time jobs

Scottsville, Ky. – Phil Meredith, Foodservice SBA Director Americas announced the expansion of Halton’s manufacturing facility dedicated to the commercial air handling segment. Halton, a leading maker of commercial kitchen ventilation and air distribution systems, invests $7.4 million to expand the company’s facility in Allen County, creating 60 full-time Kentucky jobs. Works will start immediately and are expected to complete during 1st half of 2024.



The project will see the company expand its current manufacturing operation in Scottsville by 50,000 square feet (4650m2), bringing its operational space to 91,000 square feet (8450m2) at its second facility. This expansion joins its sister facility, bringing total operational area to over 180,000 square feet (16720m2). The added space will allow room for a research and development lab specifically for the air-moving product line. The company will also add additional manufacturing space to allow for new product lines to support the overall growth of the business. The 60 full-time jobs created from the project will bring the company’s total Kentucky employment to 240.



“Kentucky has been a great home for our U.S. operations for more than 30 years,” said Mika Halttunen, chairman and owner of Halton Group. “We are excited to continue growing our team and facilities including setting up a new Innovation Hub and laboratory. This will enable us to provide the highest quality innovative air-handling products for the domestic U.S. commercial kitchen ventilation market and also to export those to rest of the Americas, Middle East and Asia Pacific.”



Phil Meredith noted the expansion provides a greater degree of manufacturing flexibility as the demand for Halton’s exhaust fans, make up air systems and pollution control units continues to grow. A dedicated air movement Innovation Hub will further enhance Halton’s product development and testing capabilities. The new Innovation Hub will join 10 others around the globe dedicated to advanced research in indoor environments.

U.S. operations expanded with a new manufacturing facility initially in 1997, with further expansions in 2016, when a new U.S. corporate headquarters for the company was established in Kentucky. In 2019, a second Kentucky-based manufacturing facility was opened to support the growing air-handling segment of the business.

Halton Group is a global technology leader in indoor air solutions for demanding commercial and public premises, workspaces, healthcare institutions and laboratories, professional kitchens, ships, and energy production and industrial environments. Halton’s mission is to provide its end-users with safe, comfortable, and productive indoor environments that are energy-efficient and comply with sustainable principles. The company was founded in Finland in 1969. Today, Halton Group employs 1,900 people in over 35 countries. The company’s turnover in 2022 was 290 million USD (Eur 270 million).