HelloFresh Expands Production and Distribution to Support Rapid Demand Growth

NEW YORK — HelloFresh SE, the world’s leading meal kit company, announced today the leasing of new distribution centers in Newnan, Georgia and Irving, Texas, providing increased capacity through expanded supply chain capabilities to support growing demand in key Southeastern and central-Texas locations. This expansion will allow HelloFresh to accommodate rapidly increasing demand and better serve new and existing customers.

The 210,000 square foot facility in Georgia is HelloFresh’s first in the Southeast and will begin operating in the third quarter of 2020, scaling throughout the remainder of the year. This new distribution center will support shorter delivery distances throughout the region and provide job opportunities to more than 750 workers across operations, meal distribution and management roles.

Additionally, HelloFresh announced a new, state-of-the-art Irving, Texas facility that will increase overall meal kit production and distribution capacity by more than 30%. The nearly 375,000 square foot distribution center – HelloFresh’s largest facility to date – will include office space, cold storage, packing and shipping areas, and could provide as many as 1,200 new jobs for the area as HelloFresh expands its presence to continue supporting rapidly growing demand and new customer growth in the South and Midwest regions of the U.S. Individuals interested in career opportunities with HelloFresh are encouraged to visit hellofresh.com/careers/locations/us for additional information.

Alongside its current facility in Grand Prairie, this new distribution center augments HelloFresh’s existing production and shipping capabilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. By being co-located with its other facility in the same market, HelloFresh is leveraging operational efficiencies while tapping into existing supplier relationships and a strong workforce.

“These latest centers support our investment in long-term growth as we execute on our strategy to continue expanding our total addressable market through fresh geographies, new customer segments and various demographics,” said Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh U.S. “To achieve this, we are expanding supply chain capacity and actively iterating on our menu to satisfy new and existing customers, expanding recipe selection, adding more convenient offerings and increasing meal customization options to maintain our long-term growth momentum.”

HelloFresh has responded to growing demand by advancing supply chain capabilities, expanding its presence in a number of markets and adding menu flexibility and variety to meet customer growth and preferences. The additional distribution centers and expanded capacity will help the company serve rapidly growing HelloFresh customer bases across the U.S.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE is the world’s leading meal kit company and operates in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, France, Sweden and Denmark. HelloFresh delivered 149 million meals to 4.18 million active customers worldwide in Q2 2020 (April 1 – June 30, 2020). HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Copenhagen and Paris.