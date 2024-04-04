Home Chef Debuts its First-Ever Family Menu Collaboration with Hit Series Bluey

CHICAGO — Home Chef, the leading meal solutions company available online and in stores, is announcing an exciting four-week partnership with BBC Studios for the Emmy® Award-winning animated series Bluey, starting today. The collaboration brings the magic of Bluey to Home Chef’s one-of-a-kind Family Menu, which makes mealtime more convenient, approachable, and enjoyable for families with kiddos.

“Partnering with Bluey is a celebration of the happiness and quality time that defines both Bluey and Home Chef,” says Raquel Brown, brand director at Home Chef. “Through this partnership, we aim to turn every meal into a moment of shared delight and make family mealtime truly special.”

Starting today, customers can place their orders for the Bluey-themed recipes that will change weekly throughout the month. To enhance the experience, customers who choose a Bluey-inspired meal will find a surprise Bluey toy inside their box – with a different collectible toy every week that fans everywhere are sure to love.* In addition, all Family Menu meals will arrive in a special interactive box all month long.

Menu offerings include:

Turkey and Bean Chili by Chilli with cheese and tortilla strips

with cheese and tortilla strips Bandit and Chilli’s Chicken Soup with carrots and potatoes

with carrots and potatoes Bingo’s “Not Too Spicy” Takeaway Salmon with orange glaze, sesame green beans, and rice

with orange glaze, sesame green beans, and rice The Pizza Girls’ Garlic Parmesan Sausage Pizza with mozzarella and mushrooms

with mozzarella and mushrooms Bandit’s Takeaway Pork Egg Roll in a Bowl with rice, red peppers, and green onions

Available on Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney Channel, Bluey was the No. 2 most-streamed program across all audiences in the U.S. in 2023, according to Nielsen. New episodes will premiere in April, including a special extended episode, “The Sign” on April 14. The extra-long episode of the global hit TV show comes just in time for fans to make a Bluey Home Chef meal and watch the episode with family — order by April 12 to host a viewing party at home the week of April 15.

First time customers can use code “FAMILYMEALS” to receive 18 free meals.** For more information on the Home Chef and Bluey partnership, please visit cook.homechef.com/bluey or follow Home Chef on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

*The free Bluey branded toy is only available during the promotional period and while supplies last. A Bluey branded meal must be purchased during the promotional period to receive the Bluey branded toy. The free Bluey branded toy is not suitable for children under the age of 3. The appearance and design of the free Bluey branded toy may vary. Visit homechef.com/bluey for full terms and conditions.

**Offer only valid for new customers with qualifying auto-renewing subscription purchase. The ’18 Free Meals’ offer is based on a total discount applied over a four-week period for a four-person, three-recipe Family plan subscription. Full balance of offer expires 10 weeks after sign up; no carry over permitted. Offer does not apply to taxes or shipping fees. Limited to one per household. May not be combined with gift cards or other offers. No cash value. Not valid in all states. Void where prohibited. Visit homechef.com/terms for additional details.

About Home Chef

Founded in 2013, Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. Available from www.homechef.com and in retail at more than 2,400 stores in the Kroger Family of Companies, Home Chef is committed to bringing ease and convenience to home cooking through simple, delicious meals, so fans can enjoy their time at home, both in and out of the kitchen. The Chicago-based meal kit company was ranked #1 in Customer Service among Meal Kits by Newsweek. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at www.homechef.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for updates and inspiration.

About Bluey

Bluey is produced by Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Financed in association with Screen Australia, Bluey is proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post-produced in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government.