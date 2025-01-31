Hy-Vee Brings Back Market Grille Restaurants with New Food Offerings

Beginning Feb. 4, all Hy-Vee restaurants will offer a new breakfast menu. A new lunch and dinner menu will roll out throughout the month of February.

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced that it will transition all its in-store restaurant locations across the Midwest to Hy-Vee Market Grille locations with a brand-new menu that primarily focuses on breakfast and burgers. Beginning Feb. 4, all Hy-Vee restaurants will offer a new breakfast menu. A new lunch and dinner menu will roll out throughout the month of February.

The new menus will bring back fan favorites, like Hy-Vee Market Grille burgers, BLT and club sandwiches, and pork tenderloin sandwiches, while still offering popular items like wings and wontons.

Hash browns are also returning to the new breakfast menu.

Other traditional breakfast items will include omelets, biscuits & gravy, pancakes, French toast, and a breakfast burrito. Hy-Vee designed the new menus to offer a wider variety of choices for families, individuals and breakfast groups at an affordable price.

Weekday hours for all Market Grille locations will be 6 – 11 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. for lunch and dinner. Breakfast will be available 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the weekends with a special brunch buffet offered at select locations. All Market Grille locations will offer both dine-in and carry-out service, as well as third-party delivery. Most locations will have counter service where customers order at the counter and staff will bring their freshly made order to their table.

Transition will happen across Hy-Vee’s region in phases starting this week. After the transition, Hy-Vee will have a total of 221 Market Grille and Market Grille Express locations across the Midwest.

