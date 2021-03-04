Hy-Vee Expects Demand For Grocery Pickup Will Extend Past Pandemic

On a busy Sunday earlier this month, fresh snow on the ground, shoppers lined up outside the Hy-Vee at 51st and O to pick up their groceries without ever getting out of their cars.

Others stayed home altogether waiting for their groceries to show up at their doors.

While people have been able to use the Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery store pickup and delivery services for five years now, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for it has quadrupled through the chain’s eight-state region, including in Lincoln, according to Christina Gayman, director of public relations.

