N.J. Fishing Industry to Get Another $9.5M for COVID Relief

An incoming tide of federal dollars aims to lift a few boats, bait shops and seafood markets in the Garden State.

New Jersey is set to receive another $9.5 million in COVID-19 relief money for the state’s fishing industry, U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-6th, announced Tuesday.

“New Jersey’s fishing communities were deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which is why I fought so hard to include robust funding for them in Congress,” Pallone said in a statement. “I want the hardworking men and women who make our fishing industry so strong to know they have my support. I’m glad we were able to ensure that the fishing community in New Jersey is receiving assistance to weather this ongoing economic storm.”

