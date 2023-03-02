Ideal Food Service Closes Second Acquisition in 2 Years, Recently Acquiring Distribution En Route

MONTREAL – Ideal Food Service Corp., “Ideal” has announced that they have acquired Distribution En Route. This marks Ideal’s second investment within two years, as part of its growth strategy through organic growth and acquisitions that began with the purchase of Les Distributions Giu-Setti Inc. in December of 2020.

With this acquisition, Ideal Food Service Corp. is well-positioned to further expand its market share and capitalize its leadership.

Ideal Food Service Corp. is a privately owned business that was established in 1962. President of Ideal, Petros Louladakis, assumed the role from his late father in 2018, who purchased the company in 1989, after a decade-long career with the company. Since 2018, Mr. Louladakis has successfully increased the sales sixfold by building an experienced team of 45 people, who include key members from its acquisitions.

“This acquisition strengthens our presence within the QSR industry in Quebec. Ideal is now proudly Montreal’s largest independent broadline food service distributor, bringing us one step closer to our long term objective: becoming Quebec’s largest. We are always open to working with partners who will help us reach our objective that much faster.” states President of Ideal, Petros Louladakis

About Ideal Food Service

Ideal Food Service Corp is a family owned and operated business, which is how the ideology of this company came to be. The secret to our success is no secret at all, it’s the way we do business, with our heart on our sleeve and one thing in mind: business relationships aren’t between businesses, but between people. Ideal Food Service proudly carries all of the most sought-after national brands, including Viandor, Rendo,Nina & Pronto.