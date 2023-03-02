Imperial Dade Canada Acquires Servicorp Industrial Supplies, Inc., Action Paper & Packaging

Imperial Dade Canada Adds Scale in Montreal, Acquires Servicorp Industrial Supplies, Inc.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & SAINT-LAURENT, Québec– Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging, printing papers and janitorial supplies, today announced the acquisition of Servicorp Industrial Supplies, Inc. (“Servicorp” or the “Company”). The transaction represents the 60th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. Imperial Dade remains committed to the strategic focus created more than 15 years ago to continue to grow both through organic initiatives and a disciplined acquisition process.

Lorne Silcoff and Ken Webber founded the business in 1986. Over the past 36-years, the Company has developed a reputation of providing outstanding customer service and has maintained a diverse base of customer relationships due to its product expertise and breadth. By leveraging Imperial Dade Canada’s market leading platform, Servicorp customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

“Servicorp’s reputation in the industry and exceptional customer service make it a great addition to the Imperial Dade platform,” said Jason Tillis, CEO of Imperial Dade. “We are excited to partner with Lorne, Ken and the entire Servicorp team as we continue to grow throughout Canada and provide our customers an unparalleled service offering,” said Stephane Lapointe, President of Imperial Dade Canada.

“The legacy we have built here at Servicorp over the past 36 years will provide a great foundation for growth for Imperial Dade in Montreal. We are excited about the future of Servicorp under the leadership of Imperial Dade. As well, we wish to knowledge, with gratitude, the loyal support of our customers and our Servicorp family,” said Lorne and Ken, Co-Presidents of Servicorp.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America. Since Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the food service packaging, industrial packaging, and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.

Imperial Dade Canada Adds Scale in Toronto, Acquires Action Paper & Packaging

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & SCARBOROUGH, Ontario–Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging, printing papers and janitorial supplies, today announced the acquisition of Action Paper & Packaging (“Action” or the “Company”). The transaction represents the 62nd acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. Imperial Dade remains committed to the strategic focus created more than 15 years ago to continue to grow both through organic initiatives and a disciplined acquisition process.

Founded over 30 years ago, Action has been a leading distributor of paper goods, packaging materials, material handling equipment and other safety and janitorial products. The management team consisting of Nick Shaw, Ken Apple and Bill Belben, have promoted a customer centric culture that is evident in the strong relationships and growth over the years. By leveraging Imperial Dade Canada’s market leading platform, Action customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

“I welcome the Action team to the Imperial Dade platform. Action’s values align well with Imperial Dade’s and we are excited to partner in this next chapter of growth,” said Jason Tillis, CEO of Imperial Dade. “Action’s commitment to their customers and partners, along with their family first culture, makes the business a great addition to our platform,” said Stephane Lapointe, President of Imperial Dade Canada.

“Imperial Dade is a market leader with a strong culture and differentiated service quality, and we are excited to join their family. Under the leadership of Bob, Jason, and Stephane we believe this partnership will strengthen our customer and supplier relationships.” said Nick Shaw, CEO of Action Paper & Packaging.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America. Since Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the food service packaging, industrial packaging, and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.