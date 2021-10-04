Instacart Shoppers Will Stage Nationwide Strike

A group of Instacart shoppers is calling for a nationwide work stoppage on the grocery delivery app starting on October 16 until the company agrees to a series of demands that would result in higher pay for shoppers.

The strike is an escalation of a call made by the same group for customers to boycott Instacart, which workers say has repeatedly ignored their demands.

“We know that in order for us to see change, we need to hit Instacart where it hurts,” said Willy Solis, a member of the Gig Workers Collective, a grassroots gig worker’s organization that is organizing the strike. “We’re organizing the walk-off because the company continues to ignore us. Our goal is to get Instacart to engage with us.”

