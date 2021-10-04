dunnhumby to Power Media Business, SEG Connects, for Southeastern Grocers

CHICAGO–dunnhumby announced today a new technology partnership with Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG) to power SEG Connects, the grocery retailer’s media business. SEG Connects powered by dunnhumby will help consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies connect with SEG’s Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers by putting the brands in front of the shoppers they want to reach in stores, online and on the move.

By utilizing dunnhumby’s customer data science, SEG Connects will provide the grocer’s brand partners with data-driven customer insights and the ability to understand marketing activity and sales attribution. Additionally, the power of its closed-loop measurement performance system will drive enhanced return on advertising spend for long-term media buys.

First launched in 2019, SEG Connects has continued to grow and evolve each year, developing new capabilities across the customer journey. This augmented partnership with dunnhumby now will enable SEG Connects to create Connected Personalized Marketing solutions to help brands meet their objectives more efficiently and effectively through channels their customers respond to most, reaching the right customers, at the right time, with relevant offers to fit their needs. Customer insights will power the grocer’s media planning process to ensure the most is gained out of each touch point of campaigns. Consistent measuring equals continuous learning.

“Southeastern Grocers has quickly established itself at the forefront of retail media by sharing their customer data insights with and providing insights and measurement solutions to CPGs to support media planning, and the negotiation of retail media placements,” said Grant Steadman, President of North America for dunnhumby. “By building an already impressive retail media business, SEG Connects is proving that retail media is a unique media channel in its ability to provide clear, measurable and transparent results. We are proud to have worked together with SEG and its partners early on to help develop their omni-channel strategy by analyzing customer data points into targetable customer cohorts and actions and look forward to the next phase of our partnership.”

dunnhumby was recently named as a “large established player” in Forrester’s Now Tech: Retail Media Solutions, Q2 2021 report. Forrester defines retail media solutions as “Technology or services offerings that help retailers build a media network to monetize their ecommerce sites and first-party data and/or help brands buy media from retail media networks and leverage first-party data.”

