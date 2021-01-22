Instacart Will Lay Off All of Its Unionized Workers

Instacart is firing 10 employees who voted to form the first and only union on the grocery delivery platform at a Mariano’s grocery store in Skokie, Illinois, and inspired other Instacart employees to organize their coworkers at grocery stores around the country.

The decision to terminate the employees who unionized with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1546 in Skokie in early 2020 is part of a larger series of layoffs that Instacart announced on Tuesday. The news was buried in a blog post and the layoffs impact Instacart’s in-store shoppers, who are direct employees of the company that pick and pack groceries at supermarkets around the country. According to the UFCW, Instacart is firing nearly 2,000 of its 10,000 grocery grocery store workers as part of these layoffs, and offering as little as $250 as severance.

