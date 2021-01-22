PLMA Live! Presents a Week of Top Speakers, Video Programming for Private Label Week

NEW YORK – Leading retailers and industry executives are among dozens of speakers announced today for February 1-5, when PLMA unveils its first major online event for store brands in the U.S., presented and hosted by PLMA Live! the video news and information service of PLMA.

Coinciding with five days of back-to-back category events on the association’s all-new, proprietary trade show platform, PLMA Live! presents Private Label Week will be streaming a daily schedule of original on-demand programming covering the latest marketing and consumer research, retail and private brand strategies, insights and analysis, alongside category profiles, product trends and individual interviews with retail winners of PLMA’s Salute to Excellence awards for new and innovative private label products. (click here and here for program details)

Each morning offers a special keynote presentation by a leading retail executive or industry expert, according to PLMA. Bill Simon, former President & CEO, Walmart U.S. will address private label and the economy; Kroger’s Brad Studer, Sr. Director Our Brands, will discuss the “artful economics” of store brands growth; Albertsons’ Chad Coester SVP Own Brands &

Albertsons’ Own Brands Leadership Team will speak on collaboration and innovation; Walgreens’ Andrea Collaro, Sr. Director, Brand Management & Product Development will address the past, present and future of Walgreens owned brands; and Dr. Nada Sanders, Professor of Supply Chain Management, Northeastern University will speak on supply chain strategies and survival. On Friday, Feb. 5, PLMALive! will stream a top-level executive panel on the outlook for store brands, featuring Perrigo CEO Murray S. Kessler, TreeHouse Foods CEO Steve Oakland, Vi-Jon CEO Rich Koulouris, and moderated by PLMA’s Tim Simmons.

Industry experts presenting throughout the week also include Ken Harris, Managing Partner, Cadent Consulting Group; on industry catalysts for change; Kara Sheesley, Nielsen’s Vice President Retail Services on retail trends and consumer demand; Marcie Merriman, EY Americas Cultural Insights & Customer Strategy Leader, Ernst & Young Global Limited on cultural insights and customer strategy; Heidi Reale, Founder, SparkShoppe LTD on how to thrive in the ‘new normal’; and Kantha Shelke, Principal, Corvus Blue on new dietary guidelines and private label opportunities.

Over 600 retailers from nearly 300 retail companies are already registered to participate in PLMA’s all-new digital experience. Created for retailers everywhere to discover new and innovative store brands products, connect with leading manufacturers for live, face-to-face video calls, and share contact information, product and sourcing requirements across a single, secure, intuitive and easy-to-navigate platform – the Private Label Week platform is open to search for private label products 24/7 and will continue to be accessible to all participants for private label business up to 90 days.

Featured categories on PLMA’s virtual trade show floor day-by-day are:

Home & Household Products Mon/Tues Feb. 1-2 Beverages & Center Store Foods Tues/Wed Feb. 2-3 Health & Beauty and OTC Pharmaceuticals Wed/Thurs Feb. 3-4 Fresh, Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Thurs/Fri Feb. 4-5 Special Show Day: All Categories Friday Feb. 5

For information on exhibiting or attending Private Label Week, visit www.PLWEEK.com. ###