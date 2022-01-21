Jim Dorey Moves to Inserra Supermarkets as Senior Vice President

Mahwah, NJ – Inserra Supermarkets, Inc., which operates 22 ShopRite stores and two Price Rite Marketplaces in New Jersey and New York, today announced Jim Dorey will join the organization as Senior Vice President, effective immediately. Dorey will eventually transition to the position of President and COO, a role currently filled by Ron Onorato, who has announced his intention to retire within the next two years.

“We welcome Jim to our team at Inserra Supermarkets,” said Lawrence Inserra, Jr., Chairman and CEO, Inserra Supermarkets, Inc. “His valuable experience with Wakefern Food Corp. makes him a great choice to lead us into the future. We congratulate Ron on his planned retirement and are grateful for all the contributions he has made to Inserra Supermarkets over the years. He will work closely with Jim in making this transition in leadership.”

Jim Dorey, who had served as President of Price Rite Marketplace, a registered trademark of Wakefern, first joined the retailer-owned cooperative in 2004 as a manager in the Real Estate and Business Development department, and then moved to the Frozen Foods division at Wakefern as procurement manager. In 2009, he joined the Price Rite team as the Director of Marketing and progressed through various positions of increasing responsibility. In 2017, he was promoted to the role of President, Price Rite Marketplace, where he led the company through a re-branding effort that included a refresh of all 62 stores.

Ron Onorato joined Inserra Supermarkets in 2015 following a 40-year career in the supermarket industry. Prior to joining Inserra, Ron was President of Stop and Shop’s New York Metro Division and then moved to a position at their parent company, Ahold Delhaize.

The Inserra family joined Wakefern in 1954 and is now in its third generation of leadership. Founders Antoinette and Patsy Inserra, butchers by trade, established the family supermarket business and today Inserra Supermarkets is one of Wakefern’s biggest members, with 22 ShopRite stores in New Jersey in Bergen, Hudson and Passaic Counties, and in New York, five stores are located in Rockland County.

Kevin McDonnell, currently Senior Vice President of Operations for Price Rite Marketplace, will lead the Price Rite team. Prior to joining Wakefern in 2018, Kevin’s most recent position was at New York-based Fairway Market.

Wakefern Food Corp., celebrating 75 years of helping small business succeed in a big business world, is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative with member companies that own and operate supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners.

Inserra Supermarketsbegan with a butcher shop. Working alongside his wife, Patsy Inserra had a vision of growing his business by creating a grocery store dedicated to serving local families and being a good neighbor. In 1954, he turned that dream into a reality when he joined Wakefern and opened the doors of Patsy’s in Lyndhurst, New Jersey. With the entrepreneurial guidance of the late Lawrence Inserra, the company expanded to 14 ShopRite stores by 1981. Today, under the direction of Lawrence Inserra Jr., Chairman and CEO, the company is one of the largest family-owned and operated supermarket chains in the metropolitan area with 22 ShopRite and two PriceRite Marketplace stores. The family’s third and fourth generations continue the family tradition to always lend a helping hand to those in need and sponsor many local organizations to provide food, nutrition, health and wellness in the communities where their stores are located.

About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises nearly 50 member families who today independently own and operate 363 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com

About ShopRite

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated nearly $64 million to food banks that support more than 2,200 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated $34 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.shoprite.com.