Justin Malvick Joins Certified Group as President, Food and Beverage

Melville, N.Y. and San Antonio, TX – Certified Group and Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), a Certified Group Company, today announced the appointment of Justin Malvick as President, Food and Beverage, where he will be responsible for the formulation and execution of the company’s largest business units’ growth and long-term strategic plans.

Justin has over 23 years in the global food industry with a track record of increasing top line revenue through developing strong customer partnerships, processes and systems to drive revenue growth.

In his most recent role as Senior Vice President Business Development with CTI Foods, Justin led business development, product development and marketing functions for strategic global brands, retail, industrial and CPG customers with top line revenues exceeding $1.3 billion.

Previously, Justin held leadership positions at JBS S.A./Pilgrim’s Pride, Keystone Foods, Wayne Farms and Gold Kist Farms.

“We are pleased to have Justin join our executive team with his track record of driving top and bottom line revenue, innovative growth strategies and coaching high performing teams,” said John Bellinger, CEO of Certified Group and FSNS. “His ability to form strategic relationships coupled with his personal passion will help steer our company as we integrate, innovate, and grow our services.”

Justin earned a B.S. degree from the University of Minnesota.

About Certified Group

Certified Group is a leading North American provider of testing and regulatory consulting services with laboratories located in New York, California, Illinois, Texas, Ontario, and Alberta. The Certified Group of companies includes Certified Laboratories, EAS Consulting, FSNS, Labstat, LabSmart, ABC Testing, Microconsult Inc, and MicroQuality Laboratories. The Certified Group provides total testing and regulatory guidance solutions in the Food, Food Safety, Supplement & Botanical, Cosmetic, Personal Care, Cannabis, Nicotine, and Vaping industries.

About FSNS

Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, is a national network of ISO 17025 accredited testing laboratories open 24/7, 365 days a year. FSNS provides expert technical resources that assist companies with implementing food safety and quality programs that deliver critical information needed to continually improve process controls. Additional services include GFSI, SQF and PAACO approved auditing and certification capabilities. For more information, visit www.FSNS.com.