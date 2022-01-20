FMI Midwinter Executive Conference Rescheduled for March 28-31, 2022; Keynote Announced

ARLINGTON – FMI – The Food Industry Association announces plans to reschedule its signature event, Midwinter Executive Conference, after taking a pause due to the heightened challenges associated with the Omicron variant. With utmost consideration being given to our community and the nation’s food supply chain, FMI Midwinter will take place in-person at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, March 28-31, 2022.

FMI President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin commented on the organization’s decision, saying, “While we paused our Midwinter event plans with purpose and patience, our members have urged us to hit ‘play’ for our first in-person gathering in more than two years. We look forward to hosting this forum for high-impact industry dialog at the conclusion of the first quarter 2022.”

FMI will showcase several exciting program announcements in the coming weeks, most notably Chief Economist & Center Leader of Economy, Strategy & Finance at The Conference Board, Dana M. Peterson. Peterson will keynote and address the economic trends to watch and will do so in her signature style.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FMI