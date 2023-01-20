Kroger CEO Says Half Its Customers Are Under Financial Strain

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said Monday the company has been working with its manufacturers on how they can work together to reduce costs as its customers remain under financial strain.

“About half of our customers are under a lot of strain from a financial perspective … their wages haven’t kept up with the inflation they’ve incurred,” McMullen said during a keynote session at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show in New York City on Monday.

McMullen said the company is always thinking about how to make things affordable and accessible for its customers, especially as they remain under pressure from inflation, which he predicts will moderate or flatten toward the end of the year.

