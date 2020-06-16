Maines Paper & Food Service in Broome County files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Maines Paper & Food Service Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday, a move that had been hinted at for weeks following layoffs and sale of the 101-year-old Conklin-based food distribution giant.

The federal court documents, filed in the Eastern District of Delaware, said “it is desirable and in the best interests of the companies, their creditors, employees, stockholders and other stakeholders” that a petition seeking relief under Chapter 11 be filed.

At $3.5 billion in annual sales, the family-owned Maines Paper & Food Service represented the largest and most expansive privately held business based in the Binghamton region.

