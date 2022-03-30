Meet the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade)

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission—Austrade—promotes Australian trade, investment, tourism and education to the world. We deliver services to grow Australia’s economic prosperity.

Joan Kimball-Morgan, a Global Sales, Marketing and Management Executive, joined the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) in August 2021 as part of a new team dedicated to expanding markets for Australian food, beverage and ingredient companies into the key distribution channels in the North American market.

Previous to joining Austrade, Ms. Kimball-Morgan served as Business Development Director-Food Industry Quebec, Canada for 22 years; as CEO of Connect2Market LLC, a strategy, business development and marketing firm; and VP of Sales & Marketing-USA for Rochef Chocolatier.

Joan also served as an EMERGE Mentor and is currently a member of the Specialty Food Association, the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) and Women Impacting Store Brand Excellence (WISE) where she serves on their Partner/Membership Committee.

Julio E Astacio a Global Sales, Marketing and Management Executive joined the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) in August 2021.

His main mission is to expand the reach of Australian companies into the key distribution channels in the US Market and other overseas markets for different sectors within the Food and Agribusiness sectors.

Mr. Astacio held important positions within the Food and Confection Industries serving as COO of Vitusa Trading and President of the LATALM subsidiaries, Executive VP and General Manager at Monel and the Miami based subsidiary of Colombina.

In addition, he held several VP International Sales and Marketing position within the Health and Beauty industries in companies like Kiss USA and Dana Fragrances.