Middleby Acquires CP Packaging, Expands Offerings in Packaging Innovation

ELGIN, Ill.-The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced the acquisition of CP Packaging, a manufacturer of advanced high-speed vacuum packaging equipment. Based in Appleton, Wisconsin, CP Packaging has annual sales of approximately $15 million.

“CP Packaging is a leading innovator of horizontal form-fill and seal thermoforming equipment. The CP Packaging systems provide customers with industry leading sanitation, faster production throughput and reduced operating costs. This acquisition further expands upon our ability to provide customers with integrated full-line solutions, while significantly strengthening the packaging equipment offerings in our food processing portfolio,” said Tim FitzGerald, Middleby CEO. “There are meaningful synergies amongst our packaging brands and our food processing platform, as we leverage our long-standing customer relationships, established global distribution and manufacturing capabilities.”

More information on CP Packaging and its advanced packaging technologies is available at www.cppac.com.

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Supporting the company’s pursuit of the most sophisticated innovation, the state-of-the-art Middleby Innovation Kitchens showcases and demonstrates the most advanced Middleby solutions. In 2022 Middleby was named a World’s Best Employer by Forbes and is a proud philanthropic partner to organizations addressing food insecurity. For more information on Middleby and the company’s brands please visit www.middleby.com.