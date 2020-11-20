National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Helps Restaurant Workers Rebuild their Futures

WASHINGTON — The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) announced today the launch of “Change Is On The Menu,” a national fundraising campaign benefiting restaurant workers with programs and resources to rebuild their futures. Leading brands such as PepsiCo and Uber Eats, as well as Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Moët Hennessy USA and Ecolab have pledged to support the campaign in a variety of ways, including matching donations and corporate contributions.

“Change Is On The Menu” is an opportunity for individuals, companies and organizations to show support for restaurant workers from all backgrounds at the local level and across the nation. 100 percent of all donations go directly to help fund the NRAEF’s industry leading restaurant education and training programs which include:

Offering earn-while-you-learn apprenticeships in restaurant management

Providing justice-involved individuals with first-job skills and employment opportunities

Helping our military service members and veterans transition into restaurant careers

Preparing ProStart students for jobs in culinary arts and restaurant management

Awarding scholarships to anyone pursuing a future in the restaurant/foodservice industry

“The challenges facing restaurant workers are unprecedented,” said Rob Gifford, president of the NRAEF. “Your donation will make a big difference in the lives and futures of today’s and tomorrow’s chefs, cooks, managers, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and delivery workers. They have been hit hard and need everyone’s support.”

Donations to “Change Is On The Menu” can be made online at ChooseRestaurants.org/Change. To learn more about the NRAEF and its work to empower and advance restaurant workers everywhere, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF)

As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s mission of service to the public is dedicated to enhancing the industry’s training and education, career development and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower and Advance today’s and tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice workforce.

NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready – partnering with community-based organizations to provide opportunity youth and justice-involved individuals with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Hospitality Sector Registered Apprenticeship project – a partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association providing a hospitality apprenticeship program for the industry. To learn more about the NRAEF and its work, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.

The National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe program is also offering restaurant workers free COVID-19 Precautions Training – https://www.servsafe.com/freecourses.