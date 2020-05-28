NGA Announces First-Ever Virtual Executive Conference, September 22-25, 2020

Arlington, VA – The National Grocers Association (NGA) announced today that it will host its annual leadership meeting virtually, September 22nd – 25th, 2020. The announcement comes in an effort to prioritize the health, safety, and resources of our members as they continue to help their communities navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. The NGA Executive Conference will serve as the organization’s new signature event designed for CEOs and their leadership teams.

“NGA members are on the frontlines, working incredibly hard to deliver the needed food, beverage, personal and household care products to their communities. While the coronavirus pandemic has unexpectedly impacted just about every aspect of our lives, we still must find ways to move forward in this new normal. NGA has always delivered high quality thought leadership and provided a forum for our industry to collaborate, and the virtual 2020 Executive Conference will be no different. On behalf of the NGA Board of Directors, our teams, and members throughout the NGA community, I can confidently express our excitement to gather new insights and strengthen our connections with our suppliers and industry trading partners,” said Mike Stigers, chief executive officer of Cub Foods and chairman of the NGA Board of Directors.

This reimagined Executive Conference will provide attendees with big picture data, best practices, and actionable insights that are on the forefront of the supermarket industry. Attendees can expect a dynamic program featuring sessions with influential speakers that will explore the impending 2020 elections, the economic outlook, pressures on the supply chain, shifting consumer trends, and much more. The event will also feature an opportunity for trading partners to connect through a virtual B2B, along with interactive networking events.

“As an industry that generates $131 billion in sales and is a major contributor to the U.S. economy, it is more important now than ever for industry leaders to convene, share best practices, and discuss our future together. After careful consideration and consultation with our leadership throughout the independent grocery retailing and wholesale industry, we have determined the best way to deliver a meaningful experience with valuable content that will inform and inspire our membership is through a virtual conference,” said NGA President and CEO Greg Ferrara.

More information about the 2020 NGA Executive Conference and registration information can be found at NGAExecConference.com.



About NGA

The National Grocers Association (NGA) is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for close to one percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating $131 billion in sales, 944,000 jobs, $30 billion in wages, and $27 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers, state grocers associations, as well as manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.