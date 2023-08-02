NGA Elevates Chelsea Matzen to Vice President, NGA Foundation 

Washington, D.C. – The National Grocers Association (NGA) has promoted Chelsea Matzen to vice president, NGA Foundation, as she continues to lead the nonprofit arm of the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry.

“In her three-plus years at the NGA Foundation, Chelsea has embraced numerous challenges and opportunities, including taking over leadership of the Foundation a year ago,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO, and NGA Foundation president. “During her time, she has helped to grow the Foundation’s scope and influence, including successfully launching the GusNIP Technical Assistance Center and, most recently, the SNAP EBT Modernization Technical Assistance Center (SEMTAC), both of which are instrumental in supporting the independent supermarket industry’s important role in feeding communities across the country.”

Additionally, Ferrara noted, the Foundation has continued to grow other important programs, including the Women Grocers of America, Food Industry University Coalition student programs and the Executive Leadership Development Program, generously supported by PepsiCo. “I look forward to working with Chelsea and the Board of Regents as the Foundation continues to expand its reach and support of the industry,” Ferrara said.

Kirk Clark, director of merchandising at Albertville, Alabama-based Mitchell Grocery Corp. and chairman of the NGA Foundation Board of Regents, added, “Chelsea’s work and enthusiasm for the Foundation’s mission are driving interest in and growth of programs that are important to the future of independent grocers. On behalf of the Board of Regents, I look forward to her continued leadership and cooperation as we work together to further enhance Foundation programs.”

Moving forward, Matzen anticipates the Foundation will continue to focus on diversity initiatives in the grocery industry, such as with the Women Grocers of America, which “continues to grow and expand opportunities for leadership development and networking for women in the industry,” she said. “Additionally, expansion of the Foundation’s technical assistance capabilities will give grocery retailers the support they need to better serve their communities, particularly those most in need such as those who are food insecure.”

About the NGA Foundation

The NGA Foundation is the 501(c)3 nonprofit arm of the National Grocers Association. The Foundation provides independent retailers with tools to develop more effective recruiting programs, enhance retention efforts and bolster professional leadership development opportunities for employers. For more information, visit www.ngafoundation.org.

About NGA

Washington, D.C.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.