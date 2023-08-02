Amazon May Have Met its Match in the Grocery Aisles

On a recent Friday afternoon, Amy Luu used her Prime account to scan into an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Washington, D.C. She walked through an automated gate, grabbed one avocado and left — without checking out at a register. Cameras in the store monitored what she took; Amazon sent her a receipt shortly afterward.

It was convenient, but Luu rarely shops at Amazon Fresh even though she lives only two blocks away. She said she prefers to get her groceries at the nearby farmers market and Safeway.

“I came in because I was lazy, but typically I don’t come into Amazon,” Luu said. “I don’t really like the system. It’s a lot of oversight.”

