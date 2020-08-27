Amazon Opening New Grocery Store Filled With Smart Devices

At Amazon’s newest grocery store, you can ask Alexa voice assistants where to find milk, scan and check out your groceries using your shopping cart, and pick up books you ordered off the e-commerce giant’s website.

The first Amazon Fresh grocery store is set to open in a few weeks just outside of Los Angeles in Woodland Hills, California.

The concept is meant to reach different customers than Amazon’s Whole Foods chain, which it acquired for $13.7 billion three years ago. Whole Foods specializes in natural and organic products and doesn’t carry mainstream brands like Coca-Cola, Tide and Oreos.

