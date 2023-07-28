Amazon Cuts Jobs at Fresh Grocery Stores

Amazon is cutting some jobs at its Fresh grocery stores, CNBC has confirmed.

The company said it’s restructuring the in-store staffing and operations model at its Amazon Fresh stores in the U.S., and as a result is eliminating its “zone lead” role. Zone leads are lower-level management positions, with responsibilities including oversight of specific store departments and assisting with training new employees.

“Like any retailer, we periodically assess our stores’ organizational needs and make decisions to increase efficiencies for our employees and deliver customer value,” Jessica Martin, an Amazon spokesperson, said in a statement. “As a result, we’ve decided to evolve our in-store staffing and operations model to better serve our customers and teams.”

