NGA Statement on House Passing PRO Act

Arlington, VA- The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, issued the following statement from NGA’s President & CEO, Greg Ferrara, regarding today’s passage of the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act (H.R. 2474) by the House of Representatives.

“America’s independent grocers are working hard every day to spur local economic growth and create jobs within their communities. The PRO Act drastically overturns decades of U.S. labor policy and tilts the scales heavily in favor of Big Labor against Main Street and entrepreneurial businesses.

NGA was disappointed that the House passed the PRO Act, severely infringing the rights of workers and their employers. This undemocratic bill takes away workers’ right to a private union election ballot and denies employers’ right to free speech and advice of counsel, while also compromising employees’ right to privacy. Legislation, such as the PRO Act that picks winners and losers and takes away rights of employers and employees, is a major step in the wrong direction.”

The PRO Act makes significant changes to long-established employment law, including:

· Eliminating Right-to-Work laws in 27 states;

· Limiting work for independent contractors;

· Removing secret ballot protections for union elections;

· Requiring employers to provide sensitive employee records to unions;

· Limiting employers’ right to counsel during union elections; and,

· Advancing a litany of other union-backed policies.

NGA sent a letter to all Members of the House of Representatives in advance of today’s vote urging them to oppose the PRO Act. Hundreds of independent supermarkets across the country answered NGA’s grassroots call to action and contacted their Representatives urging a no vote on this bill.

About NGA

The National Grocers Association (NGA) is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for close to one percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating $131 billion in sales, 944,000 jobs, $30 billion in wages, and $27 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers, state grocers associations, as well as manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org