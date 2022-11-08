NGA Strengthens Advocacy Team with New Hires

Washington, D.C. – The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, has hired John Richard as its senior manager of government relations and policy analysis, and Ryan Cagney as its manager of political affairs and fundraising.

Richard joins NGA from the Aluminum Association, where he served as a policy analytics associate and worked on policy issues including trade, recycling, workforce, energy and supply chains. Earlier, Richard worked at the National Restaurant Association using data analytics to drive success with state partners and as an intern for U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ).

Cagney most recently worked as a political consultant based in Houston, Texas, where he worked on grassroots campaigns for various issues and candidates. Additionally, he served as a government affairs advisor for the Houston Professional Firefighter Association and Texas Cigar Merchants Association. Cagney also worked on the campaigns of U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“John and Ryan bring a wealth of experience to NGA in policymaking, political affairs and grassroots campaigns,” said Chris Jones, NGA senior vice president of government relations and counsel. “Their skills will be an asset to independent community grocers as they work to advance NGA’s policy initiatives on behalf of the industry.”

NGA is also pleased to announce that Eric Payne was recently promoted to senior manager of communications. A member of NGA’s marketing and communications team for 4 years, Payne’s key duties include administering the association’s member newsletters, scheduling all online content and coordinating NGA’s social media activities.

“Eric is an integral part of NGA’s communications team who continues to pursue new and better ways to enhance our member outreach and communications,” said Laura Strange, senior vice president of communications and external affairs.

