NGA Hires Jonathan Downey as Senior Vice President, Industry Relations

Arlington, VA – The National Grocers Association (NGA) today announced that Jonathan Downey has joined its team as Senior Vice President, Industry Relations.

“I’m pleased to welcome Jonathan to the NGA Team. His years of experience working closely with CPG and supplier companies will be an asset to NGA, our members, and the independent supermarket industry,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “I look forward to working closely with Jonathan as we develop our associate member programs and launch the Public Policy and Industry Leadership Forum this September 22-24 in Washington, DC.”

Downey worked for the Consumer Brands Association (previously the Grocery Manufacturers Association), starting there in 2006 as an intern in the membership group and since then has held a variety of positions including Vice President of Member Value Creation. He was responsible for membership strategy, growth initiatives, and other revenue generating activities.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a terrific organization that represents the independent supermarket operators that are critical to communities across the country,” said Jonathan Downey. “I’m looking forward to working with Greg, the NGA team, and our members to build a forum where retailers, wholesalers, CPG suppliers, and solution providers can collaborate and create more value for their customers.”

Downey holds the designation of a Certified Association Executive (CAE) from the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE). He is also a member of the ASAE Membership Professionals Council.

About NGA

The National Grocers Association (NGA) is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for close to one percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating $131 billion in sales, 944,000 jobs, $30 billion in wages, and $27 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers, state grocers associations, as well as manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.