Organic Garage Further Expands Its Hand-Picked Partner Program

TORONTO-Organic Garage Ltd. (“Organic Garage” or the “Company”)(TSXV: OG | OTCQX: OGGFF | FRA: 9CW1), one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and a developer of plant-based foods, is excited to announce the expansion of its Hand-Picked Partner program to include non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits through an agreement with Rival House Limited. The program was successfully established by the Company to fulfill certain categories such as specialty cheese, baked goods, sushi, fresh juices, and prepared foods, via third-party partners. Special merchandisers will be placed in each store location and Rival House will curate, manage and supply the listings for the specific merchandisers under a revenue share agreement. According to Nielsen, U.S. non-alcoholic beverage sales totaled $331 million in the last 12 months, up 33.2% from the previous year. Non-alcoholic beer grew 31.7%, wine increased 39.4% and spirits increased 113.4%.

Matt Lurie, President and CEO of Organic Garage stated, “Continuing to expand the Hand-Picked Partner program to help fill out our offer to customers was a priority of ours as we look towards increasing our store count. Working with a partner in the non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirit category allows us to tap into the expertise of Rival House, who know the space better than anyone, and allows us to provide a dynamic and unique offer while limiting the cost of inventory and potential shrink that would normally be incurred if we were to manage the category ourselves.”

David Pierson, Co-Owner of Rival House added, “As a frequent shopper at Organic Garage prior to our partnership, it is a dream come true to be working with Matt along with the entire Organic Garage team on this program. We believe that Organic Garage and Rival House carry many of the same values and we are grateful that we’re able to contribute to their business by offering Organic Garage customers some great non-alcoholic options. The Canadian market for non-alcoholic beverages has been vastly underrepresented for years. We always knew the demand was there; it was just a matter of bringing the best possible non-alcoholic products to the Canadian consumer and raising awareness.”

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV: OG | OTCQX: OGGFF | FRA: 9CW1) is one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company’s stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com.

About Rival House Ltd.

Based in Toronto, Rival House is an importer and wholesaler of premium non-alcoholic wine, beers, and spirits. What began as a simple search for a satisfying non-alcoholic wine quickly turned into a mission to provide an entire line of premium non-alcoholic products to Canadian consumers in what was a vastly underrepresented market. Rival House scours the globe to seek out and carefully select high quality non-alcoholic wine, beers, and spirits that are every bit as refined, refreshing, and flavourful as their alcohol-containing counterparts. For more information, visit our website www.drinkrivalhouse.com.

