Peapod Digital Labs Announces Private Brands Incubator Participants

CHICAGO — Peapod Digital Labs (PDL), the digital, e-commerce and commercial engine for the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA, announced today the first cohort of brand participants in the company’s Incubator Program for diverse-owned suppliers, specifically targeting suppliers for its Private Brands portfolio. The Incubator is designed to develop new, exceptional quality, private-labeled products in partnership with certified, diverse-owned suppliers.

PDL is pleased to introduce the following brands as participants in the program:

Nuttin Ordinary, LLC – the certified LGBT and minority-owned company crafts 100% plant-based quality cheese spreads, cream cheese, dops and ravioli products that are lactose intolerant friendly, vegan friendly, and sustainable.

– the certified LGBT and minority-owned company crafts 100% plant-based quality cheese spreads, cream cheese, dops and ravioli products that are lactose intolerant friendly, vegan friendly, and sustainable. Rhythm Roasting Company – this certified minority-owned company is a coffee supplier and support organization for coffee growers from around the world seeking to expand their scope and accessibility throughout the coffee industry.

– this certified minority-owned company is a coffee supplier and support organization for coffee growers from around the world seeking to expand their scope and accessibility throughout the coffee industry. Whole & Free Foods, LLC – a certified, women-owned company, Whole & Free Foods makes, markets, and sells delicious foods that are free from the top 14 allergens, corn and sugar.

– a certified, women-owned company, Whole & Free Foods makes, markets, and sells delicious foods that are free from the top 14 allergens, corn and sugar. Battle Tested, LLC – this Veteran-owned gourmet barbeque sauce is all natural and gluten free. No high fructose corn syrup, no artificial preservatives, just real ingredients that you can read, pronounce, and taste. It’s small batch, craft made, so every bottle is at the peak of freshness. ​

– this Veteran-owned gourmet barbeque sauce is all natural and gluten free. No high fructose corn syrup, no artificial preservatives, just real ingredients that you can read, pronounce, and taste. It’s small batch, craft made, so every bottle is at the peak of freshness. ​ Mr. Kooks Inc – a certified, minority-owned company, Mr. Kooks is a line of Indian Simmer Sauces targeted towards mainstream consumers that want to eat Indian Food but do not have the expertise to cook it from scratch.

“We are excited to welcome the 5 diverse-owned suppliers to our Private Brands Incubator program,” said Ian Prisuta, Senior Vice President of Private Brands at Peapod Digital Labs. “We look forward to working with each brand, introducing them to our Private Brands team, structure, and goals, and helping them expand their knowledge about the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA.”

During the two-and-a-half-month program, the five selected participants will learn from PDL’s Private Brands team about the private brand structure and goals, will grow their knowledge of the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA, and, ultimately, will propose product concepts for consideration. Participants will also be paired with mentors from PDL to guide them through the program and help them prepare for their final pitch. The program will culminate in November with a livestreamed event, announcing the overall winner.

About Peapod Digital Labs

Peapod Digital Labs is the digital, e-commerce and commercial engine of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA. As the innovation lab for the U.S. brands, Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, Peapod Digital Labs promotes digital and e-commerce innovation, technology and experience to meet the changing needs of customers of each Ahold Delhaize USA local brand, regardless of when, where and how consumers choose to shop. Learn more at www.peapoddigitallabs.com.