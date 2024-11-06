Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association Presents Trailblazer Award to Chris Reed, General Counsel for Rutter’s and PFMA Board Treasurer

Hershey, PA – At the PFMA Fall Legislative Conference the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) honored Chris Reed, general counsel for Rutter’s and PFMA’s board Treasurer with the prestigious Food Industry Trailblazer Award. PFMA President Alex Baloga presented the award, recognizing Reed’s significant impact on the food and beverage industry in Pennsylvania.

Baloga highlighted Reed’s dedication, saying, “This has been a remarkable year for PFMA and our members. Chris’s unwavering support and commitment played a crucial role in this success and we’re so proud to acknowledge his contributions.”

Since joining Rutter’s as general counsel in 2018, Reed has leveraged his extensive legal expertise to navigate areas such as real estate development, environmental remediation, fuel, gambling, alcohol, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate transactions. His career began in 2011 with a Pennsylvania law firm, later advancing to associate general counsel at Rite Aid, where he managed a broad range of commercial real estate and pharmacy acquisition transactions.

A graduate of Monmouth University with degrees in finance and management, Reed went on to earn his Juris Doctor from Villanova University School of Law in 2011. Beyond his professional achievements, Reed serves on the board of Rutter’s Children’s Charities and resides in York with his wife and two children.

“Chris’s dedication and leadership set a high standard in our industry,” said Baloga. “His work with PFMA and Rutter’s exemplifies the qualities we seek in our Trailblazer Award recipients: innovation, resilience, and a commitment to driving progress in the food retail industry.”

The Food Industry Trailblazer Award is PFMA’s annual honor given to an industry leader who has shown outstanding dedication, innovation, and an ability to navigate the complex challenges in the food and beverage retail landscape.

About PFMA

The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, a statewide trade association, advocates the views of more than 600 convenience stores, supermarkets, independent grocers, wholesalers and consumer product vendors. PFMA members operate more than 3,000 stores and employ more than 300,000 Pennsylvanians. For more information on PFMA, visit pfma.org.