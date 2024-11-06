A.V. Thomas Produce, Inc., Launches “Sweeten Your Holiday” Campaign with “Show Us Your Sweets” Photo Contest

A.V. Thomas Produce, America’s leading grower and supplier of premium sweet potatoes, is excited to announce the launch of its “Sweeten Your Holiday” campaign, encouraging consumers to celebrate the season with delicious and nutritious sweet potatoes. As part of this campaign, A.V. Thomas Produce is hosting a national photo contest called “Show Us Your Sweets”, inviting home cooks and holiday hosts to showcase their best sweet potato recipes.



Running from November 15 to December 31, “Show Us Your Sweets” will feature four contest categories: Appetizers, Main Dishes, Desserts, and Innovative Creations. Whether it’s a beloved family recipe or a unique twist on a holiday favorite, consumers can submit their most flavorful and festive dishes, with the chance to be recognized and awarded in their category.



“A.V. Thomas Produce is thrilled to celebrate the versatility and health benefits of sweet potatoes through this campaign,” said Jason VanDusen, spokesperson for A.V. Thomas Produce. “Sweet potatoes are a beloved holiday ingredient, and we want to see how our consumers use them to elevate their holiday meals. ‘Show Us Your Sweets’ gives everyone the chance to show off their creative culinary skills, share their recipes, and inspire others.”



Contest Details

• Submission Period: November 15 – December 31, 2024

• Categories:

o Appetizers

o Main Dishes

o Desserts

o Innovative Creations (original, unique recipes showcasing sweet potatoes)

• Submission Requirements: Each entry should include a photo of the completed dish and a detailed recipe.

• How to Enter: Visit https://www.avthomasproduce.com/show-us-your-sweets-contest-rules for official rules and entry submission details.

• Winner Selection: The top three entries from each category will be recreated by A.V. Thomas Produce, and the best dish in each category will be chosen based on the recipe and photo submission. Winners will be announced in early January.



Prizes and Recognition

Each of the four category winners will receive a prize package from A.V. Thomas Produce including a $100 Gift Cards to the store of their choice. Winning recipes and photos will also be featured on A.V. Thomas Produce’s website and social media channels, inspiring home chefs nationwide to bring more sweet potatoes to their holiday tables.



Why Sweet Potatoes?

Known for their vibrant color, delicious taste, and impressive nutrient profile, sweet potatoes are the ultimate holiday superfood. A rich source of fiber, antioxidants, and vitamins, sweet potatoes bring both flavor and health benefits to every meal, from appetizers to desserts. A.V. Thomas Produce’s “Sweeten Your Holiday” campaign aims to highlight the sweet potato’s role as a festive, healthy ingredient and bring communities together in celebrating this versatile vegetable.



For more information on the “Show Us Your Sweets” contest, please visit https://www.avthomasproduce.com/show-us-your-sweets-contest-rules.