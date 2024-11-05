Mississippi Oyster Season Begins November 13

BILOXI, Miss. – The 2024 Mississippi Oyster Season shall open for the harvest of oysters, beginning at legal sunrise, on November 13, 2024. The approved and conditionally approved areas are:

Area I “B” This area includes St. Joe reefs

Area II “A” This area includes the Pass Christian Tonging Box

Area II “B” This area includes Waveland and St. Stanislaus reefs

Area II “E” This area includes Henderson Point reefs

Area II “F” This area includes Pass Dredging reefs

Area II “G” This area includes Pass Marianne reefs

Area II “H” This area includes Telegraph reefs

Area II “I” This area includes Pelican reefs

The 2024 Mississippi Oyster Season in the specified waters will be limited to a maximum of 10 harvest days. These areas will open to harvest provided they meet all criteria for opening as specified in Title 22 – Mississippi Department of Marine Resources – Part 1 Rules and Regulations for Molluscan Shellfish Related Activities.

Daily harvest limits are set at 10 sacks per vessel for both commercial oyster tonging and dredging vessels. All recreational harvest is limited to three sacks per recreationally licensed resident individual per seven day period.

MDMR will have check stations at 104 South Market Street in the Pass Christian Harbor and 5200 Shipyard Road in Bayou Caddy. All fishermen must check-in prior to harvest at a designated check station or drop box.

For more information, call the MDMR Oyster Hotline at 228-374-5167 or 1-800-385-5902.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes. Visit the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov.