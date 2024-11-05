Acme Smoked Fish Relocates Offices, Welcomes New Neighbors in Greenpoint

Acme Smoked Fish, a Brooklyn institution operating for over a century, is relocating its corporate offices to a new building on Wythe Avenue in Greenpoint, just around the corner from its current location on Gem Street.

The fourth-generation, family-owned business is best known for its iconic Fish Fridays, where customers can purchase smoked seafood, including salmon, herring and tuna.

“When we outgrow our existing house, it’s time to find a bigger one,” said managing partner Adam Caslow.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: News 12 Bronx