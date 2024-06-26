Acme Smoked Fish Debuts Innovative New Products & Packaging

BROOKLYN, NY – Acme Smoked Fish, the country’s leading smoked fish purveyor, debuted its refreshed product packaging with a company rebrand that brings joy and approachability to four generations of fish smoking legacy. The Acme brand’s new deep blue hue evokes the ocean while illustrations and photography bring energy and education to inspire customers. A new “smoke scale” on their packaging guides eaters seeking light, medium or heavy smoke.

Acme’s newest products include Lox in a Box Snack Kit – bringing smoked salmon to a snackable, on-the-go format complete with crackers and cream cheese or avocado spread. Acme is also branching out with ready-to-eat flavored hot smoked salmon filets: Lemon Garlic, Honey Maple, and Kansas City BBQ. The year ahead includes more new products that deliver a premium smoked fish experience and help people discover and fall in love with smoked fish.

“Smoked fish is delicious and nutritious – and convenient on top of it all: a ready-to-eat, no cooking required delicacy that you can enjoy in a number of ways,” says Teresa Low, Acme’s Chief Marketing Officer. “It’s an easy, protein-packed addition to your favorite dish. We invite you to take your smoked fish tradition beyond the bagel – try it atop your favorite pasta or salad this summer.”

Two of Acme’s newest products previewed at New York City’s Summer Fancy Food Show before launching with retailers later this year: Smoked Ahi Sesame Crusted Tuna, and Sweet Heat Smoked Salmon Dip, made in collaboration with Mike’s Hot Honey®.

Acme’s 1% for Climate Initiatives program also rolled out this year, providing a 1% donation of sales from the entire line of Acme cold smoked salmon products to support climate initiatives that reduce the carbon footprint and increase diversity within the industry. Acme supports a number of projects across North America through their charitable foundation, setting the stage for the next generation to craft seafood with responsible practices.

The company’s recent slogan, “You’ll Want What We’re Smoking,” brings fun and whimsy to the seafood world with a reference to their expertise: smoking fish for over seventy years.

About Acme Smoked Fish Corporation

Acme Smoked Fish is a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated smoked fish company based in Brooklyn since 1906, dedicated to bringing people together through great food experiences. Tradition and innovation meet at Acme, where their smoked fish experts are on a mission to smoke and cure the highest quality seafood specialties with a commitment to top food safety standards. Acme is dedicated to sustainability and education through the Acme Smoked Fish Foundation, which awards grants to support groundbreaking climate change projects throughout the industry along with educational grants in their communities. In addition to its Brooklyn headquarters, Acme also smokes fish in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Florida, Chile, and Denmark. Their expanding product line in many varieties and flavors can be found in preferred supermarkets, specialty stores, bagel shops and restaurants from coast to coast. Follow along at acmesmokedfish.com and @acmesmokedfish.

About Mike’s Hot Honey

Mike’s Hot Honey is America’s leading brand of hot honey and has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010, when its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee’s in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation and created a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria, as well as other local restaurants and businesses. Today, Mike’s Hot Honey can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country, with the same original recipe in the bottle. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike’s Hot Honey’s one-two flavor punch of sweetness then heat makes any dish more dynamic, from the original pairing on pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese and charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails, and so much more. Mike’s Hot Honey empowers chefs and eaters everywhere to customize, create, and share extraordinary meals. Happy drizzling! For more information about Mike’s Hot Honey, please visit www.mikeshothoney.com.