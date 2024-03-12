Acme Smoked Fish Corporation Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Strategic Growth

BROOKLYN, NY – Acme Smoked Fish Corporation, a leader in the smoked fish industry, continues to fortify its position with strategic changes at the executive level. Following the recent appointment of Eduardo Carbajosa to CEO, the company is proud to announce another significant move aimed at enhancing its culture of innovation and driving strategic expansion of the business. Gabriel Viteri, Chief Operating Officer, will transition to the new role of Chief of New Business Ventures Officer, underscoring Acme’s commitment to long-term growth and to strengthening its leadership position in the industry.



In his new role, Viteri will serve as a strategic consultant to Carbajosa and to the Board of Directors. Viteri’s focus will be to shaping Acme’s new business growth strategy, including new venture strategy development, M&A and strategic partnerships, in addition to identifying growth opportunities into adjacent industries. He will also lead Acme’s innovation efforts to diversify offerings and continue to strengthen the company’s competitive edge.



“We are grateful for the past two decades of Gabriel’s leadership; he brings extensive and critical experience that will guide Acme through our next phase of expansion within the evolving smoked fish industry, and beyond,” said Eduardo Carbajosa. “Our team is confident that within this competitive landscape, his strategic foresight and operational mastery will pave the way for success.”



Viteri has served as Acme’s Chief Operating Officer for the past 7 years; prior to that, he was the VP of Strategy and Business Development, and Director of Quality Assurance, Research and Development. Under his stewardship as COO, Acme expanded its operations across multiple facilities in the US, Chile, and Denmark, and completed several acquisitions including Spence & Co, Norlax, and a facility in Pompano Beach, FL. Along with Carbajosa, Adam Caslow, David Caslow, and many other members of the team, Viteri will attend the Seafood Expo North America show this coming weekend. Acme is looking forward to showcasing innovative new products along with a reception to highlight the Seafood Industry Climate Award (SICA) winners and their projects

About Acme Smoked Fish Corporation

Acme Smoked Fish is a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated smoked fish company based in Brooklyn since 1906, dedicated to bringing people together through great food experiences. Tradition and innovation meet at Acme, where their smoked fish experts are on a mission to smoke and cure the highest quality seafood specialties with a commitment to top food safety standards. Acme is dedicated to sustainability and education through the Acme Smoked Fish Foundation, which awards grants to support groundbreaking climate change projects throughout the industry along with educational grants in their communities. In addition to its Brooklyn headquarters, Acme also smokes fish in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Florida, Chile, and Denmark. Their expanding product line in many varieties and flavors can be found in preferred supermarkets, specialty stores, bagel shops and restaurants from coast to coast. Follow along at acmesmokedfish.com and @acmesmokedfish.