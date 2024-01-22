Acme Smoked Fish Introduces Refreshed Packaging and 1% Climate Initiative to Address Climate Change

BROOKLYN, NY – Acme Smoked Fish debuted its refreshed product packaging today along with a pioneering new commitment to combat climate change in the seafood industry. Beginning this month, the company will donate 1% of sales from Acme brand cold-smoked salmon retail products to support climate initiatives. The family-owned brand will also continue rolling out new products this year as they increase their capacity for cold-smoked fish in the U.S. These efforts fit into Acme’s mission to expand the smoked fish category while making positive impacts on the global seafood industry.

1% for Climate Initiatives

The new 1% for Climate Initiatives program provides a 1% donation of sales from the entire line of Acme cold smoked salmon products to support climate initiatives through the Acme Smoked Fish Foundation. Through the Seafood Industry Climate Awards (SICA) awards, Acme and its partners fund early-stage efforts to reduce the carbon footprint and increase diversity within the industry. Now in its second year, the foundation’s panel of judges from across the industry recently granted three organizations with awards totaling $210,000 that address climate issues. Grantees this year are Minorities In Aquaculture, Pine Island Redfish, and Viable Gear.

“As we pave our future now through sustainable practices in our everyday business, we are thrilled to also pledge our support through the 1% for Climate Initiatives program,” says Adam Caslow, co-owner of Acme. “These innovative projects & many others to come will ensure that great quality seafood is crafted with responsible practices for the next generation.”

New Products & Packaging

Acme will introduce its re-designed product packaging this month with several smoked salmon and whitefish salad products, aiming to bring a joyful and modern experience to consumers. The brand’s new deep blue hue evokes the ocean while illustrations and photography bring energy and dynamism to the packaging. With their design refresh, Acme pays homage to four generations of fish smoking history while adding approachability, education and usage ideas to inspire their customers.

Acme recently debuted new products adorned with its new brand look: Lox in a Box Snack Kits offer a versatile snack or lunch, featuring two boxed kits ready to enjoy on the go: Smoked Salmon, Crackers & Cream Cheese, or Smoked Salmon, Crackers & Avocado Spread. Acme also introduced Sesame Crusted Smoked Yellowfin Tuna, entering the market as the first cold-smoked branded tuna with a wild-caught premium yellowfin tuna coated with sesame seeds.

New products abound this year, with a trio of Flavored Hot Smoked Salmon coming soon: Lemon Garlic, Kansas City BBQ and Honey Maple Hot Smoked Salmon. These ready-to-eat smoked salmon filets are packaged in convenient single serve portions, easy to add to tossed salad, grains, or pasta. Sockeye Salmon from Bristol Bay, Alaska is a wild-caught, MSC-Certified new addition to the Acme cold smoked salmon line. The slices of ruby-red salmon are sold in a 3-oz package.

“We invite more customers to take their love of lox beyond the bagel and try smoked fish in new ways,” says David Caslow, co- owner of Acme. “With refreshed packaging that tells our family’s story along with a variety of new choices, we’re on a mission to introduce ready-to-eat smoked fish options at new mealtimes and in creative ways.”

Acme will preview new packaging and products at the Winter Fancy Food Show at booth #2801 in Las Vegas (January 21-23).

Expanded Infrastructure

This spring, Acme will continue building infrastructure by opening a new state-of-the-art production facility in Pompano Beach, FL (1280 SW 29th Avenue). The 43,000 square-foot operation will add millions of pounds of cold smoked fish capacity in the U.S. The facility will focus on producing cold smoked salmon while operating as a distribution center for the Southeast Florida region, where they service delis, bagel stores, restaurants, supermarkets, and cruise ships. Acme began renovating the facility last year with the latest technological advancements and food safety measures.

About Acme Smoked Fish Corporation

Acme Smoked Fish is a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated smoked fish company based in Brooklyn since 1906, dedicated to bringing people together through great food experiences. Tradition and innovation meet at Acme, where their smoked fish experts are on a mission to smoke and cure the highest quality seafood specialties with a commitment to top food safety standards. Acme is dedicated to sustainability and education through the Acme Smoked Fish Foundation, which awards grants to support groundbreaking climate change projects throughout the industry along with educational grants in their communities. In addition to its Brooklyn headquarters, Acme also smokes fish in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Florida, Chile, and Denmark. Their expanding product line in many varieties and flavors can be found in preferred supermarkets, specialty stores, bagel shops and restaurants from coast to coast. Follow along at acmesmokedfish.com and @acmesmokedfish.