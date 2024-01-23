JOH Welcomes Kate Degan as an Account Executive in the Metro NY/NJ Produce Division

Billerica, MA – JOH proudly welcomes Kate Degan as an Account Executive in the Metro NY/NJ Produce Division.

Kate joins our team with 15 years of experience in the food industry. She began her career at Whole Foods in Manhasset, New York as a Produce Team Member then as a Supervisor and Team Leader where she oversaw and mentored 70 team members.

Most recently, Kate worked as a Category Assistant Manager for one of the largest distributors of specialty produce in the US. In this role she was responsible for forecasting and analyzing trends within the industry, collaborating with produce directors and identifying marketing initiatives to increase produce sales.

“Kate will make an excellent addition to our team,” said Jim Oettinger, EVP, Produce, Metro NY/NJ. “Her experience in various segments of the produce industry, as well as her leadership positions, make her a great fit for our division. We are happy to add Kate to our JOH family!”

Kate has three children ages 1, 4 and 5. When she’s not in the office, Kate enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, cooking, baking and traveling. She can be reached at kdegan@johare.com.

JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr., and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.

For additional press information, please contact Tara Buoncuore at Sperling Interactive.