JOH Welcomes Erica Rancatore Account Executive/Account Manager, JOH Fresh Division

BILLERICA, Mass. – JOH is pleased to welcome Erica Rancatore as an Account Executive/Account Manager in its Fresh Division. Over the past 10 years, Erica has leveraged industry and consumer insights, analytics and competitive research to drive long-term profitable growth and brand equity for her clients.

“Erica brings a phenomenal amount of experience with her as she takes on the role of Account Executive/Account Manager,” said Chris Darmody, EVP, Fresh. “She is already proving to be an incredible asset to JOH’s clients and customers. Welcome to the family!”

Outside of the office, Erica enjoys traveling, training students at a local dance studio, creative writing and spending time with family and friends. She can be reached at erancatore@johare.com.

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.