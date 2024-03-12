Cargill Unveils Naturefresh Professional Block Chocolates, Chocolate Chips & Cocoa Powder, Showcases Innovative Food Solutions at AAHAR 2024

Further to its commitment of becoming a go-to-partner for innovative and complete food solutions, Cargill unveiled a range of block chocolate(s), chocolate chips and cocoa powder products under its NatureFresh Professional brand, and showcased innovative products and solutions curated for the Indian Food and Bakery industry, at AAHAR 2024.

The 38th edition of AAHAR, India’s largest fair for international food & hospitality, commenced on March 7, 2024, in New Delhi. Cargill is bringing its innovative applications and products across key categories: Bakery, Confectionery, Chocolates, and Convenience foods under the theme, “The whole world of possibilities”. Cargill’s booth witnessed strong footfall amidst the launch of its chocolate products from the bakery and food industry.

This year, Cargill’s portfolio on display included a refreshed range of block chocolates, chocolate chips and cocoa powder that are tailored for all types of bakery customers, considering consumer trends and developed using Cargill’s global innovation capabilities. Cargill also showcased innovative recipes in Bakery and Convenience Food from its “BakeZone” at its Innovation Center in Gurgaon, using their differentiated ingredient products.

Simon George, President, Cargill India, and Managing Director of Food Solutions South Asia, said, “As we continue to grow together with our partners and customers in India, we are inspired by the exciting new opportunities ahead. Bringing together our global expertise, deep local market insights, and a strong innovation portfolio, we will continue to create safe, healthy, and innovative food solutions for the Indian market. Through AAHAR, we aim to widen our reach to customers and provide comprehensive food solutions to them”

NatureFresh Professional Chocolate Indulgence range

Cargill unveiled its refreshed NatureFresh Professional Chocolate Indulgence Range that includes block chocolates, cocoa powder and chocolate chips that were meticulously crafted based on extensive research conducted among India’s top bakers. Available in four variants – Intense Dark, Dark, Milk and White variants, these products provide bakers with unique flavour of high-quality cocoa with creamy texture and superior mouthfeel, colour and sheen. Leveraging Cargill’s advanced DoMiReCo processing technology, these products ensure consistent top-notch quality, to deliver quality and meet expectations of Indian bakers. Available in slabs and chips form, these products come with a shelf life of 12-15 months and can be used in a wide range of bakery and ice cream applications like ganache, mousse, filing, garnishing, moulding and enrobing.

NatureFresh Professional portfolio also includes a unique imported cocoa powder (from Cargill’s global leading cocoa powder brand Gerkens®, tailored to needs of the Indian bakers and preferences of Indian consumers for richer and darker colored powders.

Health and Convenience

Cargill also showcased a selection of food solutions that demonstrate its proprietary research capabilities – Modified starch, which can be used as a functional ingredient for sauces and dressings such as Tomato Ketchup and mayonnaise. Developed using Cargill’s continuous innovation capabilities, these modified starch solutions help products maintain their viscosity throughout their shelf life, boasting of uniformity and resilience against acid and heat.

Cargill also showcased its trans-fat free premium bakery fats with applications in cookies, puffs and cakes in three variants – Elite, Classic & Master under the NatureFresh Professional brand.

Innovative Bakery Solutions

Cargill presented an array of novel recipes, functional fats & solutions for cakes, cookies, breads, Danish pastries, and peanut butter. The applications are majorly in bakery category and were developed leveraging Cargill’s innovation capabilities to meet and exceed consumer demands for superior quality, flavor, and texture.

In addition to innovative product offerings, Cargill is also committed to providing safe and quality products and invests in advanced manufacturing and refining equipment and processes, to ensure compliance to the highest standards of food safety regulations in the country. Recently, Cargill India received two CII Food Safety Awards 2023 for its food safety initiatives at its oil refinery plant in Kurkumbh, Maharashtra and the sweeteners plant in Davangere, Karnataka.

