High Liner Foods Invests $5 Million in Norcod AS

LUNENBURG, NS – High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) (“High Liner Foods” or “the Company”), a leading North American value-added frozen seafood company, today announced it has committed to make a US$5 million investment in Norcod AS (“Norcod”), a leader in responsible and sustainable cod aquaculture based in Trondheim, Norway and listed on the Euronext Growth exchange on the Oslo Stock Exchange (NCOD.OL).

In exchange for the $5 million investment, High Liner Foods will receive an approximately 10% share ownership in Norcod and nomination rights for a director, currently Paul Jewer, to serve on Norcod’s Board of Directors. The Company’s investment, which will be made from cash from operations, forms part of a larger capital raise by Norcod that is expected to close in March 2024.

“Today’s investment is a small but important step forward in our strategy to position High Liner Foods for the next chapter of leadership and growth. In a dynamic global seafood environment, we want to ensure that our Company and its stakeholders can benefit from the opportunities across the full value chain in highly sought after species like cod,” said Paul Jewer, President and Chief Executive Officer at High Liner Foods.

Mr. Jewer continued, “We are impressed by Norcod’s leadership team and their proven production record and expertise. In making this long-term investment, we welcome the opportunity to support, and help shape, the bold, innovative work underway to lead the future of sustainable cod farming as a source of premium seafood for North America and markets around the world. It is a great complement to our existing diversified supply of cod, and ongoing support for the future of Atlantic seafood.”

High Liner Foods believes that Norcod provides attractive investment characteristics and that participation in the private placement provides an investment opportunity for its shareholders to gain exposure to the growing cod aquaculture market. Norcod has proven production across three cycles and operates 6 farming sites with licenses secured to reach a 26,000 mt production capacity. Norcod is geographically focused in central and northern part of Norway with optimal biological conditions for aquaculture. Norcod is able to avoid seasonal dependency and deliver fresh, premium, products throughout the year. For more information: www.norcod.com.

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods’ retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com or send an e-mail to investor@highlinerfoods.com.