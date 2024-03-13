Carlos Capote Celebrates 40-year Anniversary with J&C Tropicals

Miami, FL – For 40 years Carlos Capote has been a cornerstone of the J&C Tropicals team, generously sharing his deep knowledge of the produce industry, and greatly contributing to the company’s success.

‘Carlos is a wealth of knowledge. He knows more about the industry and its evolution than pretty much anyone here.”

-Jessie Capote, C.E.O. for J&C Tropicals

Carlos isn’t just a member of the team, he’s an industry innovator. He’s been a trailblazer in the importation of mangos from countries like Ecuador, Brazil, and Haiti. He was one of the first to import mangos from South America in 1993 and his efforts have significantly boosted Costa Rica’s reputation as a reliable exporter in the tropical produce market.



In addition to his direct contributions, Carlos has also been a mentor to many at J&C Tropicals. His guidance and support have been instrumental in professional growth, helping to navigate and thrive in J&C Tropicals employee’s careers.

“My experience with him was always a lot about learning the business and being mentored.”

Adrian Capote, V.P. of Sales for J&C Tropicals

J&C Tropicals is honored to have Carlos Capote with the J&C team for 40 years.

Your unwavering commitment to excellence has been an inspiration to all of us!

ABOUT J&C TROPICALS

Founded in 1965, J&C Tropicals is a Family-Owned Produce Company that grows, packs, imports, distributes, and markets exceptional tropical fruits, roots, and vegetables. J&C Tropicals is the #1 grower and distributor of Dragon Fruit in the United States. The company also specializes in Tropical Fruits (Mango, Avocado, Papaya, Mamay, Starfruit, Guava, Passion Fruit, Rambutan), Roots (Yuca, Malanga, Boniato, Ginger, Turmeric), and Vegetables (Chayote, Calabaza, Aloe, Peppers, Culantro, Plantains, and Sugar Cane). J&C Tropicals is headquartered in Doral, FL. The company’s mission is to help the world discover, consume and experience exceptional tropical produce!

For more information, email info@jctropicals.us or call 305.255.5100.

jctropicals.us