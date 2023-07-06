Tom Coufal Joins J&C Tropicals to lead Sales & Business Development Division

Coufal brings 25 years of transformative strategic leadership and execution to the Miami-based and family-owned tropical produce grower & distributor. With a reputation as a sales leader with deep expertise in business development and leading high-performance teams, Coufal will be responsible for growing J&C Tropicals footprint in new markets across America and Canada. Coufal will report directly to Adrian Capote, VP of Sales & Revenue for J&C Tropicals.

“Having Tom join J&C Tropicals represents the next chapter in bringing exceptional tropical produce and culinary experiences to America and Canada. His experience, tenacity, and personality are infectious. His track record is second to none.”



–Adrian Capote, VP of Sales & Revenue for J&C Tropicals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tom to the J&C Tropicals family.” said CEO Jessie Capote. “He will be a terrific role model for our ever-growing team and premier partners that interact with him. He adds a strong emphasis on customer relationship quality to our sales and business development teams.”

Prior to J&C Tropicals, Coufal managed over 70 accounts and $60 million annually during his 3-year tenure with Red Sun Farms as a consultant. Before that, he spent 20 years with Lakeside Produce where he rose thru the ranks from an entry-level truck driver to eventually becoming their Director of New Business Development and managing over $80 million in annual sales.

ABOUT J&C TROPICALS

Founded in 1965, J&C Tropicals is a Family-Owned Produce Company that grows, packs, imports, distributes, and markets exceptional tropical fruits, roots, and vegetables. J&C Tropicals is the #1 grower and distributor of Dragon Fruit in the United States. The company also specializes in Tropical Fruits (Mango, Avocado, Papaya, Mamay, Starfruit, Guava, Passion Fruit, Rambutan), Roots (Yuca, Malanga, Boniato, Ginger, Turmeric), and Vegetables (Chayote, Calabaza, Aloe, Peppers, Culantro, Plantains, and Sugar Cane). J&C Tropicals is headquartered in Doral, FL. The company’s mission is to help the world discover, consume and experience exceptional tropical produce!

For more information, email info@jctropicals.us or call 305.255.5100. jctropicals.us