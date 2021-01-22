J&C Tropicals Appoints New CEO

Miami, Florida — J&C Tropicals has announced the appointment of Jessie Capote, Esq. as their new CEO. He assumed responsibilities on January 1, 2021, and will succeed Carlos Capote.

Capote has been part of the J&C Tropicals team for over 13 years. During this time, he has led the transformative growth of each department—from finance, farming, and distribution operations to procurement domestically and abroad and acquiring new sales channels. The company’s revenue and market share has grown 30% while also developing new and exciting products and services. Capote has also been an integral part of defining the company’s culture—making it one of the best tropical produce companies to work for. J&C Tropicals has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® Certified company for the 2nd year in a row. Working side by side with his brothers, Adrian and Carlos, Capote has established and executed a new strategic vision for the nearly 60-year-old family business that will elevate their standing at the forefront of the tropical produce farming and distribution industry.

“It means so much to me to lead this company. It’s more than business, it’s legacy. We are more excited than ever as to what lies ahead!”

Jessie Capote, Esq. has a background in finance and corporate law in addition to his 13-year experience in the produce industry. He has gained extensive industry knowledge in business development, strategic planning, and project management as a result of his professional endeavors.

J&C Tropicals, a vertically integrated tropical fruit and vegetable grower, importer, and distributor, is a third-generation family-owned business whose origins can be traced back to 19th century Cuba. The Florida-based company was organized in 1965 and continues its farming activities in South Florida and abroad (Central and South America and the Caribbean). The company’s distribution chain spans all of the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Their key products include dragon fruit, mangos, avocados, and a full line of over 70 tropical fruits, roots and other exotic vegetables. Today, J&C Tropicals prides itself on its successful farming heritage with a “homegrown” approach and its sterling reputation with farmers and premier partners for over 55 years. Capote looks forward to innovating the industry and helping the world discover unique tropical produce with their commitment to growing and distributing fresh, sustainable, and exceptional products.