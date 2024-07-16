Banner Smoked Fish Joins Acme Smoked Fish Corp.

Two family-owned businesses to continue building smoked fish traditions in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY – Acme Smoked Fish Corp. announced that Banner Smoked Fish will join the Acme Smoked Fish family. Terms were not disclosed.

As a fourth-generation, family-owned smoked fish purveyor in Brooklyn, Acme has worked alongside Banner Smoked Fish through decades of respectful competition. By joining forces with another Brooklyn-based family business, Acme will continue to bring the highest quality smoked fish to market and a commitment to customers around the country, honoring both company’s shared heritage and histories.

“We’re thrilled to bring two family business together on a shared mission to make exceptional smoked fish,” said Adam Caslow, managing partner at Acme Smoked Fish and a member of the fourth generation of the business. “It’s an exciting time to work together with the Attias family — our shared legacy and commitment to quality will enable us to better serve our expanding customer base.”

Caslow and team have been working closely with Banner for the past few months to ensure that quality standards are exceeded during the transition, and both companies are focused on delivering outstanding service to customers from coast to coast. Founder Avi Attias and his son Eli Attias of Banner Smoked Fish will join Acme, shifting their operations from Coney Island to Acme’s Greenpoint production facility.

Acme and Banner will continue to offer an extensive line of smoked and cured fish specialties from their own respective brand names, including salmon, whitefish, sable, tuna, herring, trout, whiting, and smoked fish salads. Acme’s customers can also enjoy access to Banner’s line of elevated Kosher smoked fish certified by the CRC (Central Rabbinical Congress).

“After more than three decades spent growing our business and serving our incredible customers, joining forces with Acme is a natural next step,” Avi Attias, who founded Banner Smoked Fish in 1988. “When you walk the same walk and talk the same talk, we’re in a seamless transition that will give our bagel and deli customers an even broader range of delicious options.”

This fall, Acme will continue to expand its product portfolio nationwide, with innovative new smoked fish products including the first branded cold-smoked tuna on the market, and a smoked salmon dip with Mike’s Hot Honey. Acme also has a larger Florida production facility planned to open, and is also looking to expand its portfolio into adjacent segments of the smoked fish market.

About Acme Smoked Fish Corporation

Acme Smoked Fish is a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated smoked fish company based in Brooklyn since 1906, dedicated to bringing people together through great food experiences. Tradition and innovation meet at Acme, where their smoked fish experts are on a mission to smoke and cure the highest quality seafood specialties with a commitment to top food safety standards. Acme is dedicated to sustainability and education through the Acme Smoked Fish Foundation, which awards grants to support groundbreaking climate change projects throughout the industry along with educational grants in their communities. In addition to its Brooklyn headquarters, Acme also smokes fish in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Florida, Chile, and Denmark. Their expanding product line in many varieties and flavors can be found in preferred supermarkets, specialty stores, bagel shops and restaurants from coast to coast. Follow along at acmesmokedfish.com and @acmesmokedfish.