Verde Farms Expands Reach in Albertsons’ Mid-Atlantic Division

Premium organic beef products including grinds, ribeye and filet mignon now available at an additional 64 ACME Markets and Safeway stores

Boston, MA – Verde Farms, the pioneer and leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef for almost two decades, proudly announces the expansion of its product availability in Albertsons’ Mid-Atlantic Division. Following its April 2024 debut in 110 stores across the region, Verde is now adding its premium beef products to an additional 64 ACME Markets and Safeway locations.

“We are thrilled to see the growing demand for our premium beef products among Albertsons’ customers,” said CEO of Verde Farms, Brad Johnson. “The positive response we received during our Spring 2024 launch has been incredible. We are excited to expand our partnership with Albertsons and continue providing high-quality, sustainably-sourced beef to even more consumers.”

This expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to providing healthy, regeneratively-farmed and ethically-sourced meat. Shoppers in the Mid-Atlantic region can now find Verde Farms’ popular grinds, ribeye and filet mignon in a total of 174 stores, at an introductory price of $8.99 for grinds and $14.99 for steaks, ensuring greater accessibility to premium organic beef.

For more information on Verde Farms, the trailblazer in Beef from a Better Place, please visit verdefarms.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

About Verde Farms

For almost two decades, Verde Farms has been on a mission to bring consumers Beef from a Better Place. Verde is the leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed and 100% pasture-raised beef in the US. In 2023, Verde announced its official commitment to regenerative agriculture with the Land to Market verification, making it the only organic beef company to earn this distinction. Verde partners with a global network of family farmers who share the company’s passion for high quality and exceptionally-tasting beef raised with respect for animal welfare, where feedlots and growth hormones are never part of the picture. To learn more about Verde, please visit verdefarms.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn.