Verde Farms Announces Major Expansion of Product Line in Leading Retailers

BJ’s, The Fresh Market and Harris Teeter stock their shelves with organic,100% grass-fed beef products ahead of grilling season

Boston, MA – Verde Farms, the pioneer and leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef for almost two decades, is thrilled to announce the significant expansion of its product line across three prominent retail chains: BJ’s Wholesale Club, The Fresh Market and Harris Teeter.

“We’re excited to continue to build on our successful partnerships with these retailers and grow their better for you beef categories,” said CEO of Verde Farms, Brad Johnson. “It’s clear that Verde’s products resonate with their shoppers and members, who keep returning for more. As we kick off the grilling season, we’re thrilled to strengthen these partnerships and earn more business based on the success of all the Verde items they sell.”

The expansion is as follows:

BJ’s Wholesale Club has authorized two new steak items (ribeye and strip) to launch in 124 clubs expanding across all regions that are currently serviced by Verde. The product roll-out begins in early April at an introductory price of $24.99.

The Fresh Market is introducing Verde's strip steak across all 161 store locations. This expansion builds upon the triumph of Verde's ribeye and filet launch in April 2023. The product roll-out begins in early April with an introductory price starting at $13.99.

Harris Teeter is adding 4 new steaks (ribeye, strip, filet, and sirloin) into 120 stores after the brand's successful launch in 2023. The product roll-out begins in early April at an introductory price of $12.99-$15.99.

Since 2005, Verde has been delivering premium-quality, organic, 100% grass-fed beef sourced from cattle that freely graze in pastures throughout the year—never exposed to antibiotics or added hormones. Earlier this year, Verde underscored its dedication to environmental stewardship by achieving Land to Market regenerative agriculture verification. With its rich heritage and steadfast commitment to sustainability, Verde has emerged as the preferred choice for shoppers prioritizing health and eco-consciousness. Verde allows consumers to enjoy delicious beef while honoring the Earth and all the creatures that inhabit it.

About Verde Farms

For almost two decades, Verde Farms has been on a mission to bring consumers Beef from a Better Place. Verde is the leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed and 100% pasture-raised beef in the US. In 2023, Verde announced its official commitment to regenerative agriculture with the Land to Market verification, making it the only organic beef company to earn this distinction. Verde partners with a global network of family farmers who share the company’s passion for high quality and exceptionally-tasting beef raised with respect for animal welfare, where feedlots and growth hormones are never part of the picture. To learn more about Verde, please visit verdefarms.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn.