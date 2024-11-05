Mountaire Farms President and CEO Phillip Plylar to Retire at End of 2024

MILLSBORO, Del. – Mountaire announced the retirement of Phillip Plylar, President and CEO, effective December 31st, 2024.

“We are grateful for Phil’s many contributions over the last 28 years, which have led to the company’s continued growth and prosperity,” said Dabbs Cavin, CEO of Mountaire Corporation. “Phil has done such a tremendous job leading Mountaire Farms that we are now the fourth-largest company in our industry.”

Succeeding Phil, Mountaire announced Amanda Irwin, Chief Operating Officer, as the next President of Mountaire Farms, effective January 1st, 2025. Irwin started as an intern at the former Townsend’s Millsboro complex which was later purchased by Mountaire in 2000. She has spent her entire career at Mountaire.

“Her comprehensive understanding of our business and her exceptional track record make her the ideal choice for this role,” Cavin said. “More importantly, she embodies the culture we strive for at Mountaire — committed to doing the right thing and treating everyone with respect.”

“I feel very fortunate to have been a part of this industry and to have had the opportunity to spend the last 28 years of my career with Mountaire,” Plylar said. “It has been an honor to work for Ronnie Cameron and I cannot say enough positive things about him. I want to thank the fantastic leadership team I have had the privilege to work alongside, as well as our team members across the company.

“I never thought I would be in the chicken business, now I cannot imagine having done anything else. I am grateful to have had this opportunity and I look forward to serving and consulting with the business, helping support the company’s continued success in any way that I can.”

On the appointment of Amanda Irwin to succeed him, Plylar said he could not be more excited for her. “I have worked with her for many years and seen her outstanding performance as a member of our leadership team. I have complete confidence in her, and I look forward to seeing her take the company to new heights!”

“I am truly humbled and excited by this new opportunity,” Irwin said. “It is an honor to have been selected by the board to succeed Phil as President. I would like to take this moment to thank Phil for his outstanding leadership and guidance over the years, both to me personally and to Mountaire Farms. As I look ahead, I see a bright future for our company. I promise to remain highly committed and work to ensure that we continue to achieve our vision while remaining true to the principles and core values that have been the foundation of Mountaire Farms’ success.”