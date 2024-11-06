U.S. Consumers Increased Spending on Food Away From Home in 2023, Driving Overall Food Spending Growth

The USDA, Economic Research Service’s (ERS) Food Expenditure Series (FES) offers a comprehensive measure of the total value of all food purchases in the United States. The series tracks spending on food intended to be prepared at home (FAH), such as groceries, and food prepared away from home (FAFH), such as at restaurants. In February 2023, the series was expanded to include monthly data by outlet type, and in May 2023, ERS introduced State-level estimates into the series. The monthly and State-level FES estimates are for sales only and do not include food that is furnished (such as at hospitals), donated, grown at home, or served at educational institutions.

Record High Per Capita Food Spending in 2023

In 2023, food spending by U.S. consumers, businesses, and Government entities reached a high of $2.57 trillion. This translates to $7,672 in spending per person, a 7.5-percent increase from the previous year even as price increases eased up. This rise primarily was fueled by a 12.0-percent increase in spending on food away from home, which grew to $4,485 per capita in 2023 from $4,004 in 2022. At the same time, food-at-home spending rose 1.8 percent to $3,187 per capita from $3,130. The difference between the FAFH and FAH spending growth rates reflects a shift in consumer behavior, as more individuals opted to buy food from restaurants or other eating-out establishments rather than prepare food at home.

