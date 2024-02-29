Performance Food Group and GPM Investments, LLC Partner to Launch a Premium Pizza Offering at Incredible Price

RICHMOND, Va.- Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) and GPM Investments, LLC (GPM), a subsidiary of ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, have partnered to launch a premium 12” pizza offering for the low price of $4.99 for enrolled fas REWARDS® members that is now available at more than 1,000 GPM locations.

Leveraging the expertise and quality of PFG company products, the pizza is now available frozen to take-and-bake in more than 1,000 GPM stores, and hot to customers in more than 200 stores. It is garnished with a hearty sauce blended from 100 percent California vine-ripened tomatoes and Wisconsin-made, whole milk mozzarella cheese with no preservatives layered on a made-from-scratch seasoned pizza crust. The pizzas are available as a hearty cheese or topped with savory pepperoni. The fresh ingredients result in an authentic, Italian-style taste, texture, and appearance.

“We have worked to make a premium, high quality, high value pizza for our customers, and we were able to find that through our partnership with Core-Mark and the PFG product offerings,” said Mike Bloom, Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, GPM Investments, LLC. “We believe that this highly relevant offering will be appreciated by our customers.”

The $4.99 pizza will be available for enrolled fas REWARDS members, or $7.99 to unenrolled customers. GPM has partnered with Pepsi® to offer customers an ideal complement to their meals through a co-branded launch.

“GPM has been a highly valued customer for more than a decade at Core-Mark and we’re pleased to extend our relationship with PFG to help them meet their objectives for this exciting launch,” said Chris Boughton, Director of National Accounts, Core-Mark. “From the Alive and Kickin’ Pizza Crust base to the robust sauce and premium ingredients, we are proud to distribute this delicious pizza at a great value.”

The fas REWARDS app is available to download on Apple or Android devices and is available at fasrewards.com.

About ARKO Corp. and GPM Investments, LLC

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, we operate A Family of Community Brands that offer delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in North America. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 100 company is achieved through our more than 37,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark, a Performance Food Group company, offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions to approximately 50,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 37 distribution centers. It services traditional convenience retailers, drug stores, box or supercenter stores, grocery stores, liquor stores, and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products. For more information, please visit www.core-mark.com.